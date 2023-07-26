United, who also beat Leeds and Lyon earlier this month, will be hoping to keep their form going into the Premier League season as they eye a title challenge.

Ten Hag could also hand a United debut to new summer signing André Onana, who will be the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Real Madrid have played one pre-season game so far, with Carlo Ancelotti's men coming from behind to beat AC Milan 3-2 earlier this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Real Madrid v Man Utd?

Real Madrid v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 27th July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Real Madrid v Man Utd kick-off time

Real Madrid v Man Utd will kick off at 1:30am.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Man Utd on?

Real Madrid v Man Utd will be on United's TV channel MUTV, as well as their official app.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man Utd and Real Madrid official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Man Utd online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.