The Spanish side are looking to retain the Champions League after beating Liverpool in last year's final, which was their fifth success in the last nine seasons.

Real Madrid and Man City face off on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's men, who have already won the Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup this season, are all in on the Champions League, with Barcelona set to beat Real Madrid to the La Liga title.

City, who have reached the Champions League semi-finals for the last three years, are on course to complete a treble under Pep Guardiola this season.

Erling Haaland and Co. look set to beat Arsenal to the Premier League and they will also play Manchester United in the FA Cup final in June. If City can edge past Real Madrid over the two legs, they will face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in the Champions League final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Real Madrid v Man City?

Real Madrid v Man City will take place on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Real Madrid v Man City kick-off time

Real Madrid v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Real Madrid v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Real Madrid v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Real Madrid (11/5) Draw (27/10) Man City (11/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Real Madrid v Man City prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Real Madrid v Man City predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

More like this

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.