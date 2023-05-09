City travel to the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their semi-final clash against the Spanish side before the reverse fixture at the Etihad next week.

Manchester City know they have to get past last season's Champions League winners Real Madrid if they are to reach their second European final under Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola's men are hoping to complete an iconic Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble this season - and their Real Madrid showdown is arguably the toughest task left.

City are a point clear of Arsenal in the Premier League while boasting a game in hand and they'll fancy their chances of beating their arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final in June.

Real Madrid have already won the Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup this season under Carlo Ancelotti. They can't win the La Liga title so they'll be fully focused on winning their sixth Champions League in ten years.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Real Madrid v Man City.

When is Real Madrid v Man City?

Real Madrid v Man City will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

Real Madrid v Man City team news

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid v Man City prediction

Real Madrid will know they need to get a result at home ahead of next week's trip to Manchester considering how good City are at home.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have been brilliant in the Champions League this season and they've already beaten Liverpool and Chelsea, however, City are on another level.

Real will push forward and that could leave space for Erling Haaland and City to exploit and snatch a narrow win at the Bernabeu.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

Real Madrid v Man City odds

Real Madrid (11/5) Draw (27/10) Man City (11/10)*

