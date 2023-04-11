Chelsea, who beat Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16, appointed Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season after deciding to sack Graham Potter earlier this month.

Frank Lampard's second game since returning to Chelsea sees the Blues travel to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.

It didn't go to plan in Lampard's first game back as the Blues lost 1-0 at Wolves last weekend to leave them 11th in the Premier League and 17 points off fourth after 30 games.

Chelsea, who won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel in 2021, are out of every competition so they're all in on European success.

They face last season's winners Real Madrid, who are focused on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti's men, who hammered Liverpool 6-2 in the Round of 16, are 13 points behind Barcelona in La Liga after 28 games and they need a dramatic turnaround if they are to retain their title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Chelsea?

Real Madrid v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 12th April 2023.

Real Madrid v Chelsea kick-off time

Real Madrid v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Real Madrid v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Real Madrid v Chelsea prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Real Madrid v Chelsea predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

