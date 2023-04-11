The Blues, who appointed Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season after sacking Graham Potter, travel to the Bernabeu on Wednesday night to face the current Champions League holders.

Chelsea head into the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid knowing their hopes of securing European football for next season rests on winning this competition.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League and 17 points off fourth following their 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday in Lampard's first game back in charge, so their hopes of landing European football for next season rests on winning the Champions League.

Real Madrid and Chelsea are the last two winners of the competition, but the Spanish side are in a much better place than their counterparts.

Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup this season and they're also in the Copa del Rey final. While it looks like they'll miss out on winning La Liga, they've been dominant in the Champions League and they come into this after hammering Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Real Madrid v Chelsea.

When is Real Madrid v Chelsea?

Real Madrid v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 12th April 2023.

Real Madrid v Chelsea team news

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Fernandez, Kante, Kovacic; Sterling, Felix, Havertz.

Real Madrid v Chelsea prediction

Real Madrid will want to make the most of home advantage at the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening and they'll be confident of taking a lead to London for the second leg.

Chelsea lost at Wolves in Lampard's first game back at the weekend and they now face Champions League experts Real Madrid. It could be a long night for the Blues.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea (7/1 at bet365)

Real Madrid v Chelsea odds

