Karim Benzema stung the Blues with a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge to accumulate a healthy lead going back to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid hold a two-goal advantage going into their Champions League quarter-finals second leg showdown with Chelsea at the Bernabeu.

Madrid are 12 points clear at the top of La Liga with seven games to go, despite Barcelona's resurgent form under Xavi, so they can fully focus on the Champions League.

Chelsea are still fighting on multiple fronts with the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, an increasingly tense battle for the Premier League top four and now they must dig deep to salvage any hope from this encounter.

Timo Werner struck twice in a 6-0 away victory against Southampton at the weekend which will have boosted his confidence immensely going into this red-hot duel in Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Chelsea ?

Real Madrid v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 12th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Atletico Madrid v Man City on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Real Madrid v Chelsea team news

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Werner, Havertz

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Real Madrid v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Chelsea

Chelsea, in a sense, have nothing to lose here. A two-goal deficit means they have no option but to chase the game and that could open it wide up.

Expect a steady start to the game as both teams get to grips with each other and settle into proceedings, but the Blues simply must start aiming hay-makers before too long.

An early goal for Real Madrid would effectively kill the tie, but come out too enthusiastically and the renewed Werner could exploit any holes in their defence. This should be a fascinating watch.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea (9/1 at Bet365)

