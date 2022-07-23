The pre-season encounter is likely to be anything but friendly, with a host of new signings set to turn out for Barcelona.

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet for the first El Clasico showdown of the season in the dusty desert of Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend.

Robert Lewandowski is the biggest incoming star of their cash-splashing summer, while former Leeds winger Raphinha is also among the new boys hoping for a run out.

Madrid opened the chequebook to pin down Aurelien Tchouameni this summer and also added Antonio Rudiger to their ranks on a free transfer.

Both teams will be determined to blood in their new signings ahead of the new campaign, and what better way to accomplish that than against the team they each need to defeat in 2022/23.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Barcelona?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will take place on Sunday 24th July 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada – the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 4am in UK time.

There's plenty of pre-season action coming up this month, including Premier League giants in action across the world.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Barcelona on?

You can tune in to watch Real Madrid v Barcelona on Premier Sports 1.

There are multiple packages available. For Sky customers, you can add Premier Sports to your package for either £14.99 a month, £9.99 a month if you sign-up for 12 months, or £99.99 (just over £8 a month) if you buy an annual subscription.

With Sky, you’ll have access to Premier Sports 1 and 2, BoxNation and LaLiga TV. Customers will also have free access to the Premier Player app, and will be able to watch sports on multiple screens, also for free.

Other providers such as Virgin Media and BT can also add Premier Sports to your package.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Barcelona online

Premier Player is an online-only way to watch Premier Sports 1 and 2, BoxNation and LaLiga TV.

You can get all four channels for £9.99 a month, or if you’re able to spend £99 in one transaction, this will get you a years worth of content which works out at £8.25 per month.

