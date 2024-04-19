It would take an extraordinary collapse from one of the continent's elite teams to let the trophy slip from here, but Madrid cannot afford complacency this weekend.

Barcelona have clicked into form lately with four wins on the bounce, though their run of form has been directly mirrored by Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham will take centre stage on Sunday during his first taste of El Clásico at the Bernabeu, and will be determined to prove the difference-maker in the Spanish capital.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Barcelona?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Real Madrid v Barcelona kick-off time

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Barcelona online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

