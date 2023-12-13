If the Czech team better Rangers' result, however, then Philippe Clement's side will drop into the Europa Conference League.

The Gers know what they need to do, but getting the job done will be a different matter entirely, as no team has won away against Real Betis this season.

Indeed, the Spanish side are unbeaten at Estadio Benito Villamarín in 2023/24, held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, and have only lost once since their 1-0 defeat at Ibrox in September.

Abdallah Sima's goal was the difference on that night and Rangers will hope that the in-form forward, who has four in his last three games, can produce the goods again on Thursday.

When is Real Betis v Rangers?

Real Betis v Rangers will take place on Thursday 14th December 2023.

Real Betis v Rangers kick-off time

Real Betis v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Betis v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Betis v Rangers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Real Betis v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Real Betis v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Real Betis (4/5) Draw (11/4) Rangers (16/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

