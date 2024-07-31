The positive to take from the hefty loss was the return of Emi Buendia from a long-term injury as he replaced Morgan Rogers, who scored in the wins against Walsall and Spartak Trnava, after the hour mark.

Emery's squad is not at full strength for the jaunt across the pond, however, as Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez are on holiday following their international exploits, while Tyrone Mings remains sidelined.

RB Leipzig, who finished fourth in last season's Bundesliga, are taking in their first lick of pre-season action and that lack of match practice could boost Villa's chances of a morale-boosting victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v Aston Villa?

RB Leipzig v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 1st August 2024.

RB Leipzig v Aston Villa kick-off time

RB Leipzig v Aston Villa will kick off at 1am.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Aston Villa on?

RB Leipzig v Aston Villa will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Aston Villa online

The game will be streamed on Villa TV.

Villa TV requires a subscription, which costs £24.99 for 12 months.

