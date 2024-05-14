Rangers must win their last two outings, hope Brendan Rodgers's side lose their two games, and overturn a seven-goal swing if they are to stop Celtic from winning their third consecutive Scottish Premiership title and their 12th success in the last 13 years.

Rangers, who won the Scottish League Cup earlier this season, will likely lose out on the title, however, they face Celtic once again later this month in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park and Clement will demand a response from his side.

Dundee, meanwhile, played out a 0-0 draw with Rangers last month, however, they're winless in their last six and they come into Tuesday's clash on the back of their disappointing 3-0 defeat at Hearts on the weekend.

Rangers v Dundee on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Dundee?

Rangers v Dundee will take place on Tuesday 14th May 2024.

Rangers v Dundee kick-off time

Rangers v Dundee will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Dundee on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Rangers v Dundee online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Rangers v Dundee odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (1/8) Draw (15/2) Dundee (16/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

