But that was under Ange Postecoglou, and there have been some recent teething pains in replacement Brendan Rodgers's second spell with the Hoops, as his side were beaten in the Scottish League Cup by Kilmarnock last week and drew 0-0 with St Johnstone on Saturday.

Rangers have bounced back from their opening weekend defeat to Killie with back-to-back league wins against Livingston and Ross County, and there have been signs that Michael Beale's team are starting to find their groove.

Arguably the greatest derby match that Europe, and some would even say the world, has to offer, Rangers v Celtic is appointment viewing – and even more special when it's the first of a new season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 3rd September.

Rangers v Celtic kick-off time

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Rangers v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Rangers v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (11/8) Draw (12/5) Celtic (19/10)*

