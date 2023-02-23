Gers boss Michael Beale is seeking silverware just three months into the job and has masterminded 13 wins from 14 games since succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with the other result being last month's 2-2 draw with Celtic.

The latest Old Firm derby takes place on neutral soil as Rangers and Celtic clash in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

But Rangers, who have won the Scottish League Cup a record 27 times, are sweating on the fitness of Malik Tillman, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield after the midfielders missed last weekend's 3-0 win at Livingston.

Celtic are the defending champions of the Scottish League Cup and bidding to secure the first leg of a domestic treble.

Ange Postecoglou's teams head into the showpiece in flying form having scored 16 goals in their last four matches and lost to Scottish opposition just once so far this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Celtic kick-off time

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 2pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rangers v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (TBC) Draw (TBC) Celtic (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Rangers v Celtic prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Rangers v Celtic predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.