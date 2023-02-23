It will be the third meeting of the season between the Old Firm rivals. The Bhoys thumped the Gers 4-0 at Celtic Park in September before the two teams played out a 2-2 draw at Ibrox last month.

Rangers and Celtic are set for a showdown in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has guided his team to 13 wins from 14 matches since succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the World Cup break, but he is sweating on the fitness of midfielders Malik Tillman, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield.

Celtic are bidding to retain the Scottish League Cup and breezed through the rounds to reach the final in their hunt for the first leg of a domestic treble.

Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull are Ange Postecoglou's principal injury concerns as the Bhoys seek to avoid just a second defeat to Scottish opposition this term.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Rangers v Celtic.

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers predicted line-up: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Kamara; Sakala, Cantwell, Kent; Morelos

Celtic predicted line-up: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda

Rangers v Celtic prediction

It's difficult to pick a winner because both teams are bang in form, but fitness worries over key midfielders for Rangers could prove crucial.

Celtic have strength in depth in the middle of the park and the likes of Reo Hatate and Matt O'Riley have the talent to dictate the tempo from the first whistle.

They also have an ace in the pack at the sharp end of the pitch as Kyogo Furuhashi, who bagged the late leveller in January's draw between the two teams, should be fit to lead the line for the Bhoys.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Rangers and are fancied to make it seven in a tight game on neutral soil.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-2 Celtic (8/1 at bet365)

Rangers v Celtic odds

