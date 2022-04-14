Abel Ruiz's 40th-minute strike helped Braga come out on top in a tight contest at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Rangers will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit if they're to earn themselves a place in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Scottish club were not without chances in Portugal but couldn't make them count while they have VAR to thank for the deficit not being greater.

Alfredo Morelos' absence hampered Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side and it was far from Fashion Sakala's best performance in a Gers shirt.

We've seen some phenomenal European nights at Ibrox over the years and it seems Thursday may have to be another if the hosts are to stay in the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Braga on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Rangers v Braga?

Rangers v Braga will take place on Thursday 14th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Braga will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including West Ham v Lyon on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Rangers v Braga on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Braga online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Braga team news

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Kamara, Jack; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe

Braga predicted XI: Matheus; Fabiano, Carmo, Tormena; Couto, Musrati, Horta, Gomes; Horta, Ruiz, Medeiros

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Rangers v Braga odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (10/20) Draw (13/5) Braga (3/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Rangers v Braga

Rangers may need to draw on the Ibrox crowd on Thursday evening after a tight first leg in Portugal went Braga's way.

Creating opportunities was not an issue for the visitors but they weren't clinical enough and that will have to change if they're going to reach the semi-finals.

Kemar Roofe will surely start the game after threatening from the bench in the first leg and his presence from the off may just help them get the goals they need.

Imagine the noise inside Ibrox if they can do it.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-0 Braga (17/2 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.