Even so, heading back to Glasgow with the tie level has to be viewed as a positive for Philippe Clement's side, who were equal to the Liga Portugal title hopefuls even if they did need Jack Butland to make some key saves.

A win against Hibs in the Scottish Cup at the weekend edged Rangers closer to another domestic trophy, but ending their wait for European silverware would really write this team into Gers history.

If they can get past Benfica and into the quarter-finals then surely the Ibrox faithful can allow themselves to dream.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Benfica on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Benfica?

Rangers v Benfica will take place on Thursday 14th March 2024.

Rangers v Benfica kick-off time

Rangers v Benfica will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Benfica on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Benfica online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Rangers v Benfica on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Rangers v Benfica odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (9/4) Draw (11/4) Benfica (11/8)*

