What channel is Rangers v Ayr Scottish Cup match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Rangers v Ayr in the Scottish Cup, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Rangers will look to extend their perfect record in 2024 when they host Ayr United in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Saturday.
The Ibrox outfit have won all six of their games this year to date – scoring 16 goals and conceding just four – and were too good for Neil Warnock's Aberdeen on Wednesday night, in the legendary coach's first game at the helm, as they won 2-1 to keep the pressure on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Philippe Clement's side have claimed one bit of silverware already in 2023/24, having won the Scottish League Cup in December, and will look to move one step closer to a second this weekend.
Rangers will be heavy favourites as they welcome mid-table Scottish Championship side Ayr to Ibrox this weekend, and they may have some extra motivation as there will be a familiar face in the opposing dugout.
Celtic legend Scott Brown can expect a frosty reception and will be hoping he can use all his Old Firm experience to inspire a famous upset just weeks into his Ayr tenure.
More like this
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Ayr on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule
When is Rangers v Ayr?
Rangers v Ayr will take place on Saturday 10th February 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Rangers v Ayr kick-off time
Rangers v Ayr will kick off at 5:30pm.
What TV channel is Rangers v Ayr on?
You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.
Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.
How to live stream Rangers v Ayr online
Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
Listen to Rangers v Ayr on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Scotland.
BBC Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Rangers v Ayr odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Rangers (1/14) Draw (11/1) Ayr (20/1)*
For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Live sport on TV this week
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.