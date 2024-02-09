Philippe Clement's side have claimed one bit of silverware already in 2023/24, having won the Scottish League Cup in December, and will look to move one step closer to a second this weekend.

Rangers will be heavy favourites as they welcome mid-table Scottish Championship side Ayr to Ibrox this weekend, and they may have some extra motivation as there will be a familiar face in the opposing dugout.

Celtic legend Scott Brown can expect a frosty reception and will be hoping he can use all his Old Firm experience to inspire a famous upset just weeks into his Ayr tenure.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Ayr on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Ayr?

Rangers v Ayr will take place on Saturday 10th February 2024.

Rangers v Ayr kick-off time

Rangers v Ayr will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Ayr on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Rangers v Ayr online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Rangers v Ayr on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Scotland.

BBC Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Rangers v Ayr odds

