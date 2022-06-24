Radio Times Women's Euro 2022 Special Issue cover unveiled

Five years after the last Women's Euro tournament, the competition lands in England for 2022, and there are high hopes the host nation can go all the way. Kicking off next month, the tournament will bring over 3,000 hours of live football to TV screens and live stream in July.

Football’s coming home! Radio Times ’ Women’s Euro 2022 Special Issue is the complete guide to this year’s tournament, complete with a pull-out-and-keep wall chart to plan your viewing so you don’t miss a kick.

To mark your card, we asked the BBC’s Gabby Logan and Alex Scott to set the scene and we also meet England’s shooting star Leah Williamson, who looks back on her journey from her first trial for Arsenal to being given the captain’s armband for England in this year’s Euro.

We've also provided, in our centre pages, a pull-out-and-keep wall chart, so you can watch every minute of every game.

