Despite enjoying just 26 per cent of possession against Championship leaders Leicester City last Saturday, QPR secured a shock 2-1 victory to make it three wins on the spin and climb to 19th in the table, although only goal difference is keeping them out of the bottom three.

While the hosts' focus is on retaining their Championship status, West Brom have Premier League ambitions, but it looks like the Baggies will have to earn promotion via the play-offs as the four teams above them in the table are well clear.

Carlos Corberán's side are unbeaten in their last three games, and have had an extra day to prepare for their trip to the capital after beating fellow top-six hopefuls Coventry City last Friday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v West Brom on TV and online.

When is QPR v West Brom?

QPR v West Brom will take place on Wednesday 6th March 2024.

QPR v West Brom kick-off time

QPR v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is QPR v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream QPR v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to QPR v West Brom on radio

You can listen to live commentary of QPR v West Brom on BBC Radio WM, which is available on 95.6 FM, DAB and Freeview.

