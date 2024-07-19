The North Londoners are due to head off to Japan and South Korea for a three-match tour in late July and early August, which should see many of the big-name absentees back with the squad after time out on international duty.

Spurs have faced Cambridge United and Hearts so far this summer but the Rs could be their sternest test yet – having finished a difficult 2023/24 campaign with a flourish under Spanish coach Marti Cifuentes.

The Hoops looked destined for the drop at points but Cifuentes's arrival in October sparked a turnaround and there is now real belief about what can be achieved at the West London club moving forward.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is QPR v Tottenham?

QPR v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 20th July 2024.

QPR v Tottenham kick-off time

QPR v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is QPR v Tottenham on?

Hearts v Tottenham will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream QPR v Tottenham online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Hearts v Tottenham on SpursPlay.

SpursPlay requires a subscription, which costs £45 for 12 months.

The game will also be available on QPR+ as part of its pre-season bundle, which costs £12 for three games.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

