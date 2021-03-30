What channel is Qatar v Ireland international friendly on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Republic of Ireland are not in a happy place right now following back-t0-back defeats during the current international break.

The first loss came at the hands of a relatively strong (though still beatable) Serbia side while the second has sparked fan outrage across the nation as Ireland were toppled by minnows Luxembourg on home soil.

Boss Stephen Kenny is under severe pressure to turn the ship around and nothing less than a convincing win against Qatar will suffice.

Even then, there isn’t a lot to gain from this upcoming friendly encounter in Debrecen.

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar defeated Luxembourg 1-0 last week and sit No.58 in the world rankings, just short of their all-time high of No.51 set in 1993.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Qatar v Ireland on TV and online.

When is Qatar v Ireland on TV?

Qatar v Ireland will take place on Tuesday 30th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Qatar v Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including England v Poland on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Qatar v Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:40pm.

How to live stream Qatar v Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Qatar v Ireland team news

Qatar: Al Sheeb, Hisham, Khoukhi, Al Bayati, Pedro, Al Heidos, Madibo, Abdulsalam, Ahmed, Ali, Eldin.

Ireland: O’Hara, Coleman, O’Shea, Duffy, Doherty, Hendrick, Molumby, Stevens, Long, Parrott, McClean.

Qatar v Ireland odds

Our prediction: Qatar v Ireland

Win. Republic of Ireland must win. There is no excuse and will be no place to hide if the result is anything other than a confident, comfortable victory.

Ireland have attempted to shift their style to make it more subjectively pleasing to the eye, but style counts for nothing without substance and results.

Losing to Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar in the space of a week would see Kenny’s job security plunge, but surely with a squad of their calibre, they will find a way here.

Our prediction: Qatar 0-2 Ireland (17/2 at bet365)

