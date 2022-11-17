There has been plenty of controversy and debate ahead of the winter tournament but the football will take centre stage at the Al Bayt Stadium as the two sides bid to make a strong start.

It's finally here! The 2022 World Cup kicks off on Sunday as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the opener.

Netherlands and Senegal are perceived as the strongest sides in Group A but both Qatar and Ecuador will have hopes of reaching the knockout stages and know that a victory on Sunday would be a major step toward achieving that.

Exciting opening games have so often proven the spark that sets a tournament alight – think Germany v Costa Rica in 2006 and South Africa v Mexico in 2010 – all eyes will be on the Al Bayt Stadium to see if 2022 can continue that tradition.

When is Qatar v Ecuador?

Qatar v Ecuador will kick off at 4pm on Sunday 20th November 2022.

Qatar v Ecuador team news

Qatar predicted line-up: Al Sheeb; Al-Rawi, Salman, Hassan; Ahmed, Boudiaf, Al-Haydos, Hatem, Ro-Ro; Afif, Ali

Ecuador predicted line-up: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mendez, Gruezo; Plata, Estrada, Valencia

Qatar v Ecuador prediction

We've seen some fantastic tournament openers over the years but Sunday's contest between Qatar and Ecuador may be a little more pragmatic affair.

Both sides are structured and aggressive defensively and will know that due to the strength of Netherlands and Senegal, losing this one could be fatal to their hopes of making it out of Group A.

We can expect the hosts to stick with their tried and tested three at the back but for Felix Sanchez's team, the key is going to be creating good enough chances for dangerous strike duo Akram Afif and Almoez Ali.

Though it would be no surprise to see Ecuador manager Gustavo Alfaro shift to a more conservative system against the likes of Netherlands and Senegal, he may opt for his preferred 4-3-3 against the host nation.

The South American side were happy to sit back, soak up pressure and break with speed in the qualifiers – a gameplan that worked to great effect – but they have looked a little toothless going forward in the build-up to the tournament.

That said, Ecuador may be able to spring their trap against a Qatar side that are happy to have possession.

Our prediction: Qatar 1-2 Ecuador (10/1 at bet365)

Qatar v Ecuador odds

