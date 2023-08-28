Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo netted for Rangers, however, Beale's men created less chances than PSV, as well as the away side having 70 per cent off the ball.

Rangers, who beat PSV in a Champions League playoff last year, will be hoping to snatch a win in the Netherlands with a place in the Champions League group stages up for grabs.

PSV have impressed so far this season, with Peter Bosz's men winning all five of their outings prior to the draw at Ibrox. They've netted 15 times in their six games, while conceding five times.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSV v Rangers on TV and online.

When is PSV v Rangers?

PSV v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 30th August 2023.

PSV v Rangers kick-off time

PSV v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSV v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSV v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to PSV v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

