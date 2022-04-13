The Foxes fell into the inaugural season of the European third-tier competition after being eliminated from the Europa League group stages.

Leicester are 90 minutes away from the Europa Conference League semi-finals as they travel to face PSV Eindhoven.

Brendan Rodgers' side have seen off Randers and Rennes so far in the tournament, though PSV are likely to offer more robust competition.

The sides duelled to a goalless stalemate at the King Power Stadium last week with just three shots on target from both teams combined.

PSV sit second in the Eredivisie, just four points short of Ajax, as the season hurtles towards a crunch run-in. PSV face Ajax this Sunday in the KNVB Cup final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSV v Leicester on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is PSV v Leicester?

PSV v Leicester will take place on Thursday 14th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

PSV v Leicester will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa Conference League games taking place this week including Roma v Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is PSV v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSV v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSV v Leicester team news

PSV predicted XI: Mvogo; Junior, Ramalho, Boscagli, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Madueke, Gotze, Gakpo; Zahavi

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Iheanacho, Barnes

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

PSV v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: PSV (19/20) Draw (13/5) Leicester (11/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: PSV v Leicester

PSV are Leicester's toughest opponent in this competition to date. They, like Leicester, have the quality to compete in the latter stages of the Europa League, so they will both be disappointed this is a third-tier match.

The Europa Conference League hasn't particularly grabbed the attention of fans and teams just yet, but now they've reached this stage of the contest, both sides will be keen to go all the way.

PSV boast home advantage and Leicester have been hit and miss throughout 2021/22 so far. Expect another tight encounter with the hosts potentially set to scrape a victory in normal time.

Our prediction: PSV 1-0 Leicester (7/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.