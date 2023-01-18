The occasion merits a Champions League backdrop, the anthem, the glory, the competitive spirit high and the stakes even higher. However, an exhibition showdown at King Fahd International Stadium, on the outskirts of Riyadh, will have to suffice.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may be about to meet for the final time on a football pitch.

Ronaldo is yet to make an appearance for new team Al Nassr after signing an eye-watering £173m-per-year deal with the club, and the wait must go on as the Saudi Pro League leaders join forces with title rivals Al-Hilal for an All-Star XI match against PSG.

Yes, that means Lionel Messi and the gang are jetting out to Saudi Arabia for an extraordinary housewarming party – but will Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar feature against Ronaldo one last time?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest team news for PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI?

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI will take place at 5pm UK time on Thursday 19th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI team news

Riyadh All-Star XI predicted team:

It remains to be seen exactly who will be selected to play in the Al Nassr and Al-Hilal combined XI though there are a host of recognisable names in the mix.

Luis Gustavo, Moussa Marega, Anderson Talisca, Andre Carillo, Matheus Pereira and Onion Inhale are all eligible to play, though former Arsenal stopper David Ospina is injured.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted team:

Keylor Navas – who has been heavily linked with a move to Al Nassr – could play his final match for PSG against some of his potential new teammates. Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi could also feature in a strong line-up.

Of course, the big question is: will Lionel Messi play? And we have no reason to believe he won't. Messi has played twice for PSG following the World Cup and is likely to be given a run-out here.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are also expected to feature in the glitzy friendly.

Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Vitinha, Danilo, Soler; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.