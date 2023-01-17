The 37-year-old recently signed a deal worth an estimated £173m per year to play for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League but will not make his debut for the club straight away.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his first match in Saudi Arabia as part of a national all-star combined XI against Lionel Messi's PSG in a glamour friendly in Riyadh.

Instead, Al Nassr will join forces with their closest title rivals Al-Hilal to form a joint XI to play French giants PSG, who are expected to bring a strong squad – that could contain Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar – to town.

This could be the first meeting between Ronaldo and Messi since the pair met in 2020. Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in a 3-0 victory over Barcelona that night in the Champions League. There is far less riding on their potential last gambit in the Middle East.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI on TV and online.

When is PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI?

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI will take place on Thursday 19th January 2023.

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI UK kick-off time

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI will kick off at 5pm UK time.

How to watch PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI on TV and live stream

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI will be broadcast around the world on PSG's social media accounts, including via their official YouTube channel and PSG TV.

beIN Sports has claimed the rights to show the game, though the service is not easily accessible in the UK.

