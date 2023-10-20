Preston still sit third in the table, however, and manager Ryan Lowe hopes the pause in play can act as a reset to avoid all his side's good work in the early weeks of the season going to waste.

After two seasons of narrowly missing out on the play-offs and a strong summer in the transfer market, Millwall were fancied to go well, but a failure to string together a run of victories leaves them in the bottom half of the table.

Manager Gary Rowett has paid the price for his side's poor start to the season so assistant, Adam Barrett, and first-team coach, Paul Robinson, will take temporary charge for the long trip north.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Millwall on TV and online.

When is Preston v Millwall?

Preston v Millwall will take place on Saturday 21st October 2023.

Preston v Millwall kick-off time

Preston v Millwall will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

How to live stream Preston v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Preston v Millwall on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Preston v Millwall odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Preston (11/8) Draw (11/5) Millwall (21/10)*

