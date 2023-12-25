Leeds will fancy their chances on the road, as Preston have lost their last three games at home - the latest being a 5-1 trouncing at the hands of Watford earlier this month.

Poor form on their own patch is one of the reasons why Ryan Lowe's side have slipped down the Championship table after making an eye-catching start to the season, which initially saw them keep pace in the race for automatic promotion.

It is the first meeting between the two teams since Leeds' Championship-winning season in 2019/20, although the Whites failed to get the better of Preston in both league games that term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Preston v Leeds?

Preston v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 26th December 2023.

Preston v Leeds kick-off time

Preston v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Preston v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Preston v Leeds on radio

If you live in the local area you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire, which is available on various frequencies including 95.5FM, 103.9FM and 104.5FM as well as DAB digital radio. Alternatively, away fans can catch live radio commentary on BBC Radio Leeds, which can be accessed on 92.4FM, 95.3FM, 102.7FM and 1039FM and DAB digital radio.

Preston v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Preston (17/4) Draw (3/1) Leeds (8/13)*

