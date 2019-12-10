Bristol City are now level on points with Fulham, and Preston could leap to within a point of them if they can topple to Cottagers.

However, Alex Neil’s Preston side have crumbled following an excellent start, having lost their last four games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Preston v Fulham game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Preston v Fulham?

Preston v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

How to watch Preston v Fulham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

There was no shame in Fulham’s defeat to City, but it does go to show how every step is crucial when attempting to dance on the same floor as West Brom and Leeds.

Parker’s men are facing Preston at an ideal time given their form, but there are rarely simple evenings in the Championship.

Advertisement

Prediction: Preston 1-2 Fulham