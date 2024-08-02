Everton boss Sean Dyche is likely to have a stronger squad available for the trip to Deepdale, however, as Idrissa Gueye, Vitaliy Mykolenko and James Tarkowski could be fit to feature, while new signings Jesper Lindstrøm and Jake O’Brien are hoping to be involved.

While Everton are struggling for form in pre-season, Preston North End have won their last three games - the latest being a 2-0 victory against League Two side Salford City on Tuesday evening.

The friendly is the last on the Lilywhites' summer schedule before their Championship opener against Sheffield United next Friday, and manager Ryan Lowe will be hoping to improve on last term's 10th-place finish and push for the play-offs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Everton on TV and online.

When is Preston v Everton?

Preston v Everton will take place on Saturday 3rd August 2024.

Preston v Everton kick-off time

Preston v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Everton on?

Preston v Everton will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Preston v Everton online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Preston v Everton on EvertonTV.

A one-off pass for the match on EvertonTV can be purchased for £8.99, although Season Ticket Members and Official Members can catch the action without charge. A membership costs £35.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

