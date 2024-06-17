Premier League fixtures release date and time

Leicester and Southampton return to the top flight along with Ipswich Town, who have not been in the Premier League since the 2001-02 season, while Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham are among the clubs starting life under new managers.

But will any of them be able to stop Manchester City securing a fifth successive crown?

With the countdown to the new Premier League season now on, read on for everything you need to know about the 2024/25 fixtures release date.

All 380 Premier League fixtures are set to be released on Tuesday 18th June – four days after the opening Euro 2024 match.

The fixture list will be unveiled at 9am.

Dates and kick-off times are subject to change throughout the season.

When does the Premier League season start?

The 2024-25 Premier League season will begin on Saturday 17th August 2024.

This year’s season will comprise of 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The season will come to a close on Sunday 25th May 2025.

