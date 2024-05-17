Manchester City and Arsenal will do battle once more, Arne Slot's Liverpool will return with vengeance in mind, Manchester United fans will return to see whether the roof has been fixed and Chelsea, well, who knows.

Euro 2024 is set to dominate headlines over the weeks to come, but rest assured Premier League supremos will be glued to desks, screens and fax machines as they seek to re-equip their side for another tilt at glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the start date for the Premier League 2024/25 season as well as key dates for your diary.

More like this

When does the Premier League 2024/25 season start?

The Premier League 2024/25 season begins on the weekend of Saturday 17th/Sunday 18th August 2024.

The first game is likely to be moved to the evening of Friday 16th, as has been customary in recent seasons.

We'll find out for sure shortly after the Premier League fixtures are confirmed at 9am on Tuesday 18th June 2024.

The Premier League slate will be wiped clean once the Championship play-offs are wrapped up on 26th May, when we'll know who will join Leicester and Ipswich back in the top flight.

There will be 33 weekends worth of matches played across the campaign, plus four midweek rounds and an extra slate of fixtures centred around a bank holiday.

Unlike 2023, there will be no Christmas Eve fixture in 2024/25.

Premier League teams will be not be afforded a winter break, due to a slightly elongated summer break following Euro 2024.

The campaign will run until Sunday 25th May 2025.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.