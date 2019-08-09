In the first weekly edition, RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts sits down to discuss the opening weekend with Match of the Day Magazine Digital Editor Matthew Ketchell.

Liverpool kick off the new season with a baptism of fire for Championship winners Norwich City before Man City start their campaign with a trip to London.

Manchester United take on Chelsea in the showpiece game of Week 1 as Frank Lampard makes his Premier League managerial debut.

More like this

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has plenty to prove following a topsy-turvy start to life in the red-brick dugout at Old Trafford.

The guys are also on hand to bring you their Fantasy Premier League tips and rogue shouts for the season ahead with a Man City playmaker, Chelsea fringe player and several budget stars under the microscope.

Advertisement

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.