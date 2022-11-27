Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score at five World Cups as the Euro 2016 winners got their campaign up and running with a 3-2 victory against Ghana last Thursday. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target.

Portugal will book their place in the World Cup last 16 with victory against Uruguay.

As Uruguay played out a goalless draw with South Korea in the other Group H game, Portugal are guaranteed a top-two finish if they claim all three points.

Despite boasting the likes of Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez in attack, La Celeste registered just one shot on target in their opening game and will need to sharpen up if they're to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

Uruguay beat Portugal when the two teams last met at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a repeat would blow Group H wide open.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Uruguay on TV and online.

When is Portugal v Uruguay?

Portugal v Uruguay will take place on Monday 28th November 2022.

Portugal v Uruguay kick-off time

Portugal v Uruguay will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Portugal v Uruguay on?

Portugal v Uruguay will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6:10pm.

How to live stream Portugal v Uruguay online

You can also live stream the Portugal v Uruguay game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Portugal v Uruguay radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Portugal v Uruguay referee

The referee for Portugal v Uruguay is yet to be confirmed. We'll let you know when we know.

Portugal v Uruguay odds

Portugal v Uruguay prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Portugal v Uruguay predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

