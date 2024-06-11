Martinez's men had the perfect preparation for Euro 2024 by winning all 10 of their qualifiers. They also scored 36 times in those games and conceded just two goals – and they'll be hoping that continues this summer.

Portugal, who will face off against Turkey and Georgia in their other two group games, will be hoping to go all the way in the competition this summer, just like they did at Euro 2016 when Cristiano Ronaldo and co beat hosts France in the final.

Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, didn't qualify for Euro 2024 after winning just two of their eight games. Tuesday's friendly is preparation for their Nations League campaign, which gets underway in September, with John O'Shea's side facing England at Aviva Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Portugal v Republic of Ireland?

Portugal v Republic of Ireland will take place on Tuesday 11th June 2024.

Portugal v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

Portugal v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Portugal v Republic of Ireland on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Portugal v Republic of Ireland online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

