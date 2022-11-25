Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari netted in the second half against Argentina to cancel out Messi's first-half penalty in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

After their stunning 2-1 victory against Lionel Messi's Argentina on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia are back in action against Poland on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia refused to back down on Tuesday and Herve Renard's side will look to do it all again against Poland.

Poland played out a 0-0 draw against Mexico on Tuesday, with Robert Lewandowski missing a penalty and ruing his best chance of scoring his first World Cup goal.

Lewandowski and co will need to put in a solid performance to beat Saudi Arabia, who will be full of confidence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Poland v Saudi Arabia on TV and online.

When is Poland v Saudi Arabia?

Poland v Saudi Arabia will take place on Saturday 26th November 2022.

Poland v Saudi Arabia kick-off time

Poland v Saudi Arabia will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Poland v Saudi Arabia on?

Poland v Saudi Arabia will be shown on ITV1 with live coverage from 12:00pm.

How to live stream Poland v Saudi Arabia online

You can also live stream the Poland v Saudi Arabia game online via the ITV Player.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Poland v Saudi Arabia referee

The referee for Poland v Saudi Arabia is Wilton Sampaio of Brazil.

Poland v Saudi Arabia team news

Poland predicted line-up: Szczęsny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Kamiński; Krychowiak, Szymański, Zieliński, Zalewski; Lewandowski.

Saudi Arabia predicted line-up: Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al Bulayhi, Al Mohammadi Al Shahrani; Al Wahbi Al Malki, Al Brikan, Al Abid, Kanno, Al Dawsari; Al Shehri.

Poland v Saudi Arabia odds

bet365 odds: Poland (7/10) Draw (5/2) Saudi Arabia (15/4)*

Poland v Saudi Arabia prediction

Wednesday was a national holiday in Saudi Arabia following their stunning 2-1 win against Argentina and Herve Renard's men will be full of confidence heading into the Poland game.

Poland were defensive against Mexico and Robert Lewandowski missed his golden opportunity to secure the win, however, they will have to attack more against Saudi Arabia.

It could be a tight game but Poland could just edge it.

Our prediction: Poland 2-1 Saudi Arabia (17/2 at bet365)

