Sheffield United need to overturn a two-point and goal difference advantage if they are to clinch promotion to the Premier League without going through the play-offs, so a slip-up on the South Coast would be costly.

Plymouth boss Miron Muslić has backed his side to upset the visitors in what he is describing as a must-win game.

The Greens' survival hopes are hanging by a thread as they're bottom of the Championship and five points adrift of safety.

They need to string together a miraculous run if they are to avoid the drop and, realistically, that has to start on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Plymouth v Sheffield United?

Plymouth v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 12th April 2025.

Plymouth v Sheffield United kick-off time

Plymouth v Sheffield United will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Plymouth v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Plymouth v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Plymouth v Sheffield United on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

