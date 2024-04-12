Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds are fighting for the two automatic promotion spots - however, the Foxes boast a game in hand on their rivals.

The Foxes, who have five matches remaining to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League, travel to Plymouth with the Pilgrims currently 20th in the table and just two points off the bottom three.

Neil Dewsnip is the current interim manager at Plymouth, and he's won one and drawn one of his two games in charge. He'll be hoping that form holds up over the final four outings, as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Plymouth v Leicester?

Plymouth v Leicester will take place on Friday 12th April 2024.

Plymouth v Leicester kick-off time

Plymouth v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Plymouth v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Plymouth v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Plymouth v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Plymouth (17/4) Draw (7/2) Leicester (1/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

