Phil Neville responds after "two foot" tackle comment on Match of the Day sparks uproar
Flash foreign player versus no-nonsense English defending: Phil Neville has walked into the eye of the Twitter storm
It was a pass that for one moment made the FA Cup look like it had squelched out of the muddy pitch of history into the 21st century. During Arsenal's 3-2 win over Brighton, midfielder Tomas Rosicky flicked his head one way and the ball the other, playing in teammate Mesut Ozil for a goal. What grace!
Except Match of the Day 2 pundit Phil Neville wasn't impressed: "If that was a training session and somebody did that I'd be first over there and I'd probably look to two-foot him or take him out of the game."
"If somebody did that in training to me, winding me up, I would be straight in there," he added. "I'd smash him."
