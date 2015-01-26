It was a pass that for one moment made the FA Cup look like it had squelched out of the muddy pitch of history into the 21st century. During Arsenal's 3-2 win over Brighton, midfielder Tomas Rosicky flicked his head one way and the ball the other, playing in teammate Mesut Ozil for a goal. What grace!

Except Match of the Day 2 pundit Phil Neville wasn't impressed: "If that was a training session and somebody did that I'd be first over there and I'd probably look to two-foot him or take him out of the game."