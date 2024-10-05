Stevenage, who finished ninth in League One last season and just five points off the top six, will be hoping to pull off their third straight win on Saturday as they look to push for a play-off spot this campaign.

Peterborough, who will host Stevenage twice in just four days as they go head to head in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday night, have had an inconsistent start to the season with Posh winning three, drawing two and losing four of their nine outings.

Darren Ferguson's side finished fourth last season but they lost in the play-off semi-finals against Oxford United. While promotion was always the aim, they did go all the way in the Football League Trophy as they beat Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Peterborough United v Stevenage on TV and online.

When is Peterborough United v Stevenage?

Peterborough United v Stevenage will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Peterborough United v Stevenage kick-off time

Peterborough United v Stevenage will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Peterborough United v Stevenage on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Peterborough United v Stevenage online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

