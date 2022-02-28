The Posh are battling relegation in the Championship but the FA Cup has been a real respite for them – bringing victories against Bristol Rovers and QPR.

Peterborough United will be hoping to produce one of the upsets of the fifth round of FA Cup fixtures on TV when they host 2020/21 Premier League champions Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night will be a big one for the club and it could become a historic evening if they can better Pep Guardiola's side and progress.

Watch FA Cup highlights this week

Man City will undoubtedly be heavy favourites but with the Premier League title race intensifying recently, it would be a surprise not to see Guardiola give some of the young guns a chance.

Even so, with a squad packed full of quality, it's going to take something special for Peterborough to knock them out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Peterborough v Man City on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Peterborough v Man City?

Peterborough v Man City will take place on Tuesday 1st March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Peterborough v Man City will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fifth round games taking place this week, including Liverpool v Norwich.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Peterborough v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 6:45pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Peterborough v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Peterborough v Man City team news

Peterborough predicted XI: Benda; Edwards, Knight, Edwards, Kent; Ward, Brown, Norburn, Burrows; Szmodics; Marriott, Clarke-Harris

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Peterborough v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Peterborough (14/1) Draw (8/1) Man City (1/8)*

For all the latest FA Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Peterborough v Man City

Peterborough and Man City have a huge amount to play for in their respective leagues this season, so we can expect changes from both.

It's going to be an exciting evening for the Championship club and their supporters as they welcome Guardiola's superstars to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Unfortunately, you get the feeling that the game is only likely to play out one way – a win for the visitors.

Our prediction: Peterborough 0-3 Man City (11/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.