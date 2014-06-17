Cabeção the Turtle

Cabeção has got Brazilians all worked up. Last week at his home in the Brazillian village of Praia do Forte, he predicted the home nation's win over Croatia (adding to his correct prediction in their final friendly against Serbia). But he's got the locals worried ahead of the favourites' clash against Mexico tonight, choosing to eat a fish hovering beneath the Mexican flag and thus fortelling a home defeat.

Shaheen the Camel

Meet Shaheen. The Emirati camel and World Cup soothsayer discovered by Gulf News. He knocks over flags to pick winners and he's got a 4/5 record so far. Unfortunately he was spot on with England.

Nelly the Elephant

Nelly demonstrates her own footballing prowess when it comes to unleashing her psychic powers. The animal oracle kicks a ball into a goal marked with a flag to predict the outcome, boasting an impressive 30 out of 33 record for her solid work predicting tournaments since 2006.

Madame Shiva the Guinea Pig

The fabulously-named Madame Shiva also puts her best foot forward to make her predictions. The 20-month-old guinea pig runs up and down a mini football pitch, using her droppings to lay her faith in the winning team.

Alf, Lolly, Ginny and Pablo the Penguins

Over at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham, a trio of penguins are attempting to forecast from across the Atlantic. Perhaps it's the distance that's impacting their divination. Perhaps they're just not very good. First they forecast an England draw in their opener against Italy. Then they predicted a win. Unfortunately, neither were right...