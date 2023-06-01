The Jags squeezed into the end-of-season lottery on goal difference, but emphatic successes over Queen's Park and Ayr means they are two games away from an historic promotion.

Partick Thistle will bid to make home advantage count in the first leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off final with Ross County.

Former Thistle striker Kris Doolan has suffered just one defeat in 19 games since succeeding Ian McCall in the Firhill dugout, but history is not on his side - as no club has ever been promoted after finishing fourth in the second tier.

Ross County are battling for their top-flight status after finishing 11th of 12 in the Scottish Premiership and need to get the better of their lower-league opponents over 180 minutes to avoid the drop.

The Staggies, managed by Malky Mackay, blew their chance at safety and avoiding the play-off after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on the final day of the regular season last Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Partick Thistle v Ross County on TV and online.

When is Partick Thistle v Ross County?

Partick Thistle v Ross County will take place on Thursday 1st June 2023.

Partick Thistle v Ross County kick-off time

Partick Thistle v Ross County will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Partick Thistle v Ross County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Partick Thistle v Ross County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Partick Thistle v Ross County on radio

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for live radio coverage in the UK.

