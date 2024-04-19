Should Oxford triumph in their encounter, the play-off places will look increasingly closed off to gate-crashers.

However, if Stevenage can pick up a point or more, they will open the door for Lincoln, Blackpool and possibly even themselves to contend on the final day.

Oxford enter this one on the back of a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Lincoln, but had previously enjoyed three crushing wins on the spin – 4-0, 4-0 and 5-0 – while Stevenage have won only one game since February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford v Stevenage on TV and online.

When is Oxford v Stevenage?

Oxford v Stevenage will take place on Friday 19th April 2024.

Oxford v Stevenage kick-off time

Oxford v Stevenage will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Oxford v Stevenage on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Oxford v Stevenage online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

