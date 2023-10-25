David Moyes will need to lift the team's spirits, however, after the Hammers returned from the international break with a 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa last Sunday.

Olympiakos failed to complete their domestic fixture on the same day, as the Athens derby at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium was abandoned on the 50-minute mark when a visiting Panathinaikos player was hit by a firecracker.

The Greek Superleague side need to claim all three points to stand a realistic chance of topping Group A after losing to Freiburg in their opener before being held to a draw by Backa Topola.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Olympiakos v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Olympiakos v West Ham?

Olympiakos v West Ham will take place on Thursday 26th October 2023.

Olympiakos v West Ham kick-off time

Olympiakos v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Olympiakos v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Olympiakos v West Ham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Olympiakos v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Olympiakos v West Ham odds

bet365 odds: Olympiakos (21/10) Draw (13/5) West Ham (23/20)*

