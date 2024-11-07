They pulled off an impressive win at Malmö in September and beat FCSB in a routine 4-0 victory last time out, but they were hammered 4-1 at home by Lyon last month.

Rangers have been pretty solid in the Europa League, and they come into Thursday's clash on the back of their Scottish League Cup semi-final success against Motherwell to set up a date in the final against Celtic.

It hasn't gone to plan in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, as Clement's men sit third in the table and nine points behind Celtic and Aberdeen, who both remain unbeaten after 10 outings.

Olympiakos, who are fourth in the Greek Super League, lost their league phase opener at Lyon, but they've since bounced back to beat Braga and Malmö.

They're unbeaten at home so far this season, and they'll fancy their chances of extending that run on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Olympiakos v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Olympiakos v Rangers?

Olympiakos v Rangers will take place on Thursday 7th November 2024.

Olympiakos v Rangers kick-off time

Olympiakos v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Olympiakos v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5pm.

How to live stream Olympiakos v Rangers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

