Their mid-season slump means a Champions League place might well be out of reach this season for ninth-place Newcastle, but they're certainly in the race for one of the European spots.

Forest's midweek FA Cup replay against Bristol City was far from ideal preparation for Saturday.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side did qualify for the fifth round but needed extra time and penalties to do so, meaning they certainly won't be well-rested ahead of the weekend.

The Reds are only two points above the relegation zone as things stand, and the form of the two teams below them, Everton and Luton, who are unbeaten in their last three in the league, will certainly be a concern.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle?

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 10th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the full match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, while second half coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle in the USA

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle live on Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

