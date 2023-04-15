The latter has served his four-match suspension while Eriksen returned from the bench in the 2-0 win against Everton – teasing that we could see them reunited in the Premier League on Trentside this weekend.

Manchester United will be without in-form forward Marcus Rashford for their trip to The City Ground on Sunday but the return of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro should fill the travelling supporters with confidence.

History is with Erik ten Hag's side, who have won their last nine games against the Reds and scored eight when they last played a league game at The City Ground in 1999.

Forest were relegated that season and are at risk of suffering the same fate in 2022/23 unless they can turn results around soon.

A nine-game winless run has left them in the bottom three and they would surely be further adrift were it not for the eight other Premier League sides also struggling.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Man Utd?

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 16th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (9/2) Draw (3/1) Man Utd (8/13)*

More like this

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd prediction

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Nottingham Forest v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

