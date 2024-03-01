Man City have cut the Reds' lead at the top to just a point, so anything less than a win in the East Midlands is likely to see the visitors surrender first place.

Forest certainly won't roll over, however, and have proven a much tougher side to beat since Nuno Espírito Santo was brought in as Steve Cooper's replacement in December.

They're just a place and four points above the drop zone at present, but have claimed some impressive scalps at the City Ground already this term - beating Man Utd, Aston Villa and West Ham at home - and would love to add Liverpool to that list.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

When is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool?

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool in the USA

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool odds

