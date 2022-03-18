The Championship side face a mountainous task with Liverpool in superb form at the moment but they will take great heart from several second-tier performers this season – including Middlesbrough, who defeated Man Utd and Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest face Liverpool in the next round of FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend, their first quarter-final clash in either domestic cup competition since 1996.

Forest sit eighth in the Championship table, firmly in the hunt for a play-off place, one place below Boro, but will be desperate to make it through to the semi-finals here.

Liverpool defeated Arsenal in midweek to draw within one point of Manchester City at the top of the table but they will also be determined to progress in the FA Cup.

The Reds have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and a quadruple remains on the cards after reaching the Champions League quarter-finals as well.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool?

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 20th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous FA Cup quarter-final games taking place this week, including Middlesbrough v Chelsea on Saturday.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 5:15pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Liverpool online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Samba; Worrall, Figueiredo, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Yates, Colback; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Davis

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Jones; Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

A lot depends on Liverpool's line-up and attitude here. The Reds played a midweek game and have an all-important date with City coming up after the international break – which is hardly a break for their jet-setting stars.

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to opt for a full strength unit, particularly with potential Mo Salah fitness issues this week.

Saying that, the Reds boast a deep squad. Providing they don't field an academy XI, they should still have enough to see off Forest without over-exerting themselves.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool (6/1 at bet365).

